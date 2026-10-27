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Amanpour and Company

October 28, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9020 | 55m 49s

Ynet columnist Nadav Eyal and RAND Israel policy chair Shira Efron discuss the deadlocked result of Israel's first election since the October 7th attacks. Iranian history professor Ali Ansari on the rumors of planned U.S./Israeli strikes on Iran. Former Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland breaks down the tense relationships between the U.S. and its allies in her book "Unreliable Boyfriend."

Aired: 10/27/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 1:39
American Masters
Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Preview: S40 E7 | 1:39
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