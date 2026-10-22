October 23, 2026

Pastor Bob Roberts Jr., Co-Founder, Multi-Faith Neighbors Network, discusses bridging America’s religious and political divides through interfaith cooperation. Min Jin Lee, author, “American Hagwon,” discusses her novel, set across California, Seoul and Sydney in the '90s. Tamryn Spruill, author, “The W,” examines the WNBA’s history and its unprecedented growth (Originally aired 10-5-26).