October 20, 2026

Kevin Liptak reports on Trump's approval rating as Americans prepare to head to the polls for midterm elections. Economist Jared Bernstein on the state of the American economy and how it will impact elections. Kathi Zellweger and Mike Chinoy's new book details Kathi's work fighting famine in North Korea in the 1990s. Fmr Google China president Kai-Fu Lee on the AI race between China and the US.