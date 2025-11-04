All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

October 13, 2025

Episode 8009 | 55m 38s

Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of fmr. hostage Romi Gonen, reacts to the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages. INARA Gaza Program Coordinator Yousra Abu Sharekh discusses the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Prof. Khaled Elgindy on the historical diplomacy happening. Former Hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin gives his thoughts on what is to come after the deal.

Aired: 10/12/25
