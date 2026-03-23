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Amanpour and Company

March 24, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8125 | 55m 55s

Professor Mehran Kamrava and energy policy researcher Karen Young discuss continuing attacks across the Middle East and the rise of fuel prices. Former Canadian Ambassador to Cuba Mark Entwistle on the state of the country as it struggles under the American blockade. Former White House economic adviser Jason Furman says despite market chaos, he is not too worried about long term economic disaster.

Aired: 03/23/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Chicago Fed president breaks down economic risks of Iran war
Chicago Fed president breaks down economic risks of Iran war
Clip: S2026 E63 | 7:05
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
Pentagon faces another legal challenge over new media rules
Pentagon faces another legal challenge over new media rules
Clip: S2026 E63 | 7:45
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
Trump’s plans for D.C. draw backlash and court challenges
Trump’s vision for D.C. draws design backlash and court challenges
Clip: S2026 E63 | 8:58
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E63 | 57:46
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
Civilians find no refuge from strikes as Mideast war widens
Civilians find no refuge from strikes as Middle East war widens
Clip: S2026 E63 | 8:57
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