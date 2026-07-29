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Amanpour and Company

July 30, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8217 | 55m 42s

Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyek on news out of Kyiv and Moscow. Nabiha Syed, Executive Director of the Mozilla Foundation, discusses fears over the future of AI. Nicaraguan novelist and poet Gioconda Belli on President Daniel Ortega's goal of holding onto power. The NEA's America 250 Big Read list left off Black women authors. Marita Golden and Gwen McKinney then made their own list.

Aired: 07/29/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Old Ways, New Thinking Preview
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
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