July 30, 2026

Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyek on news out of Kyiv and Moscow. Nabiha Syed, Executive Director of the Mozilla Foundation, discusses fears over the future of AI. Nicaraguan novelist and poet Gioconda Belli on President Daniel Ortega's goal of holding onto power. The NEA's America 250 Big Read list left off Black women authors. Marita Golden and Gwen McKinney then made their own list.