Amanpour and Company

January 21, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8081 | 55m 36s

Finnish President Alexander Stubb reacts to Donald Trump's address from Davos. Former White House Trade Adviser Kelly Ann Shaw explains Donald Trump's employment of tariff threats to other countries. Atlantic staff writer Charlie Warzel breaks down the controversy over Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok being used to generate non-consensual sexual images of women and children.

Aired: 01/20/26
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2026
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2025 E8080 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2025
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Episode: S2025 E8079 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2026
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Episode: S2025 E8078 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Mohammad Marandi; Nazenin Ansari; Phil Gunson; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2025 E8077 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: S2025 E8076 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54