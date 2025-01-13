All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

January 14, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8076 | 55m 50s

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh brings us an exclusive report on Iran's deadly antigovernment protests. Elliott Abrams unpacks Pres. Trump's threats against Iran's regime. Director Kaouther Ben Hania discusses the killing of a Palestinian girl which became the subject of the film "The Voice of Hind Rajab." Mike Fox explains how the killing of Renee Good highlights the limits of accountability.

Aired: 01/13/26
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8061 | 55:27