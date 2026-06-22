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Amanpour and Company

Trad Wife vs. Girl Boss? Reshma Saujani Says It’s All a Distraction

Season 2026 Episode 8189 | 18m 00s

"Girl boss" and "trad wife" are terms you may have heard used to describe women today. Suppose most women with children wanted something in between? Reshma Saujani, CEO of Moms First, is tackling this issue in her new documentary, "No Country for Mothers." Saujani discusses the film with Hari Sreenivasan.

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