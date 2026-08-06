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Amanpour and Company

Schools Race to Keep Pace with AI in the Classroom

Season 2026 Episode 8223 | 17m 25s

Natasha Singer, NYT technology reporter has been following the use of AI in the classroom — particularly the way American schools are rushing to adopt chatbots that were once banned. And while tech companies have been making assurances about AI to educators, parents and teachers remain concerned about the lack of guardrails. Singer discusses the problem of balancing "AI literacy" with safety.

Extras
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