August 4, 2026

Fmr EU policy adviser Nathalie Tocci discusses Europe's response to a wave of migrants entering Spanish territory. Former WH COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Dr. Fauci's testimony before Congress. Bahiyyih Nakhjavani translated Iranian poet Mahvash Sabet's memoir recounting her time in prison; she shares the story. Karla Murthy discusses her doc about her father's life as an immigrant.