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Amanpour and Company

Inside the Secret World of Nigerian Romance Scammers

Season 2026 Episode 8195 | 18m 18s

Last year Americans lost nearly $1 billion to a type of online scam that preys on increasing numbers of Westerners suffering from loneliness. In his new book “The Yahoo Boys,” journalist and author Carlos Barragán travels to Nigeria to understand the lives and motives of the teen boys and young men behind some of these scams. Barragán sits down with Hari Sreenivasan to explain what he learned.

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