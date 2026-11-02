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Amanpour and Company

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on Trump, the Economy and the Future of America

Season 2027 Episode 9023 | 16m 30s

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on Trump, the Economy and the Future of America

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 1:39
American Masters
Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Preview: S40 E7 | 1:39
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