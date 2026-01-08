Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/15/23

Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week tried to appease his far-right members by opening an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, as Hunter Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges. Join guest moderator Laura Barrón-López, Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post, Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News, Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Heidi Przybyla of POLITICO to discuss these stories and more.