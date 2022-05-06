Washington Week full episode, May 6, 2022

A bombshell scoop by Politico this week revealed five Supreme Court justices support overturning Roe v. Wade. Plus, former President Trump’s grip on the GOP was on full display in Ohio and Indiana primary races. Join moderator Yamiche Alcindor, Julia Ainsley of NBC News, Josh Gerstein of Politico, Jonathan Martin of The New York Times and Abby Phillip of CNN as they discuss these stories and more.