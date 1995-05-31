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The Veteran’s Band of Corpus Christi: A Musical Tribute

The Veteran’s Band of Corpus Christi: A Musical Tribute

28m 46s

The Veteran’s Band of Corpus Christi: A Musical Tribute. This special from 1995 features the Veterans Band under the direction of Ram Chavez performing their Vietnam Veteran’s Salute.

Aired: 05/31/95
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Austin City Limits
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Preview: S52 E5201 | 0:30