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The Forsytes

Season 2 Preview

2m 00s

A new era dawns on The Forsytes. Season 2 of the lavish period drama The Forsytes will return to MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2027 with more desire, ambition, and betrayal. Find out what's ahead in the Season 2 preview.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:15
The Forsytes
Episode 6
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:15
Watch 52:56
The Forsytes
Episode 5
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co as Soames ends Irene’s Paris dreams. Can Jo save the day?
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:56
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 4
Jo recommits to family as Soames and Irene’s Parisian adventure ends abruptly.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 3
Jo faces James’s sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 2
After a family night at the opera, Jo uncovers a secret while Soames acts hastily.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:45
The Forsytes
Episode 1
Chance encounters throw the lives of rival cousins, Jo and Soames Forsyte, into disarray.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:45