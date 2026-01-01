Season 2 Preview

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Latest Episodes
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co as Soames ends Irene’s Paris dreams. Can Jo save the day?
Jo recommits to family as Soames and Irene’s Parisian adventure ends abruptly.
Jo faces James’s sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.
After a family night at the opera, Jo uncovers a secret while Soames acts hastily.
Chance encounters throw the lives of rival cousins, Jo and Soames Forsyte, into disarray.