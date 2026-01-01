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The Forsytes

A Dutiful Son

18s

In the high stakes world of the Forsyte family, the pressure to succeed is crushing. But every well-placed punch is a stunning release from the stifling expectations. Watch the acclaimed period drama The Forsytes online and on the PBS App.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
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Latest Episodes
Watch 53:15
The Forsytes
Episode 6
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:15
Watch 52:56
The Forsytes
Episode 5
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co as Soames ends Irene’s Paris dreams. Can Jo save the day?
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:56
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 4
Jo recommits to family as Soames and Irene’s Parisian adventure ends abruptly.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 3
Jo faces James’s sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 2
After a family night at the opera, Jo uncovers a secret while Soames acts hastily.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:45
The Forsytes
Episode 1
Chance encounters throw the lives of rival cousins, Jo and Soames Forsyte, into disarray.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:45