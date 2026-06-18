Texas Revolution Road Trip

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
Trump stalls confirmation process of his own national intelligence nominee
'The Price of Exclusion' explores lasting impact of racial inequality in medicine
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat to Gulf Coast
Trump wants 'control of everything,' GOP strategist says as Congress faces pressure
Latest Episodes
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The Daytripper Season 15
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The Daytripper Season 12
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The Daytripper Season 11
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The Daytripper Season 10
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The Daytripper Season 9
Native American Historic Sites, Handmade Skillets, and Texas food
Chet explores the iconic establishments of H-town.
A look at the National Parks in Texas with a visit to the Big Thicket
East Texas Oil History, Rangerettes, and BBQ Ribs
Coastal birds, fish, and tiki drinks
Hill country rivers, views, and BBQ in Texas's Capital City
From the Eiffel Tower to the Tour de Paris, Chet explores Texas' Paris.
Chet finds lots of sweet treats and enjoys dinner with a giraffe just west of Waco.
Chet learns the mafia history of this panhandle town.
Chet discovers a big spring and explores a renovated historic hotel.