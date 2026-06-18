Colorado Bend State Park

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat to Gulf Coast
Trump wants 'control of everything,' GOP strategist says as Congress faces pressure
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
Trump stalls confirmation process of his own national intelligence nominee
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From the Eiffel Tower to the Tour de Paris, Chet explores Texas' Paris.
Chet explores where the Hill Country meets West Texas.
Chet learns the legend of Ole Rip and the true story of the Santa Claus killer.
9 Pin Bowling and PBJ Burgers are just two surprises Chet uncovers north of San Antonio.
Chet discovers all the University of Texas has to offer visitors to campus.
Chet explores the oldest Polish settlement in North America.
Chet eats chicken fried steak at Old Jody's, and discovers what's New in downtown Temple.
Chet learns about the childhood of the 34th President and Texas' role in the French wine industry.
Chet enjoys a slice of (PIE) heaven just south of Austin.
Chet travels to the top of the panhandle and takes target practice from a helicopter.