Tea, Tar and Tyranny: How the Boston Tea Party Changed Everything

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Maya MacGuineas discusses America's debt problem.
At Iranian school devastated by airstrike, grieving families say they will never forget
Latest Episodes
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South.
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.