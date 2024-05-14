All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 136 | 57m 46s

May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/13/24 | Expires: 06/13/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1 Scene
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Clip: S6 E1 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 6 Official Preview
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E7 | 57:46
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Ian Bremmer: Trump’s “Political Revolution” Is 2026’s Top Global Risk
Ian Bremmer discusses the geopolitical landscape.
Clip: E8071 | 17:53
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
White House says U.S. will control Venezuelan oil industry
White House says U.S. will control Venezuelan oil industry 'indefinitely'
Clip: S2026 E7 | 6:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E7 | 57:46
Watch 56:42
PBS News Hour
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E6 | 56:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E5 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E2 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E1 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E365 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E364 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E363 | 57:46