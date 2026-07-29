All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during COVID origins hearing

Season 2026 Episode 155 | 6m 18s

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's COVID response, repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right before a Senate committee on Wednesday. The hearing, chaired by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, was meant to probe the origins of COVID-19 and whether Fauci misled Congress and the public. Fauci called Paul's pursuit of him an "unhinged obsession." Ali Rogin reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Old Ways, New Thinking Preview
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E155 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E154 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E153 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E152 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E151 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E150 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E149 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E148 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E147 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E146 | 57:46