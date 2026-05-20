Austin City Limits Hall of Fame 2014: Stevie Ray Vaughan and

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double trouble made their ACL debut with the release of Texas Flood, showcasing Stevie's fiery guitar playing. They returned to ACL in 1989, on the heels of In Step, the strongest record of their career. The stunning performance by Double Trouble, which at this point included keyboardist Reese Wynans, and Stevie further enshrined their work in ACL's hallowed history.