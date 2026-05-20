ACL Hall of Fame New Year's Eve 2016 | Willie Nelson & Gary

Willie Nelson gets some help from bluesman Gary Clark Jr. on his hit "Night Life" as they honor ACL Hall of Fame 2016 inductee B.B. King. Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King and Kris Kristofferson are inducted into the Hall of Fame. Performers include Willie Nelson, Rodney Crowell, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and more. Hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.