Coming Monday, June 25, at 8/7C, Vintage Secaucus

In a preview from Vintage Secaucus, Jonathan Snellenburg appraises a Viennese watch that once belonged to turn-of-the-century "Titan of Industry" J.P. Morgan. The watch may have traded well when the appraisal was taped back in 1997, but how has this J.P. Morgan investment fared over the past few years? Take a look to find out and tune-in to see appraisal updates for all of the items from the show!