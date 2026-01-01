Coming Monday, June 18, at 8/7C, Vintage Phoenix

For the past sixteen years, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW has bringing you antiques, collectibles, and vintage items from throughout the ages, but now it's time for ROADSHOW to turn the lens on itself — ROADSHOW's gone vintage! In this preview from the first of our vintage series, we take you back to Phoenix in 1997. Rudy Franchi appraises a Hogan's Heroes lunchbox that was quite the collectible back then, bu