All-New 2015 Season | Preview | Antiques Roadshow

On January 5, 2015, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, PBS’s most-watched series, kicks off Season 19 with a home-run appraisal of an early Boston baseball archive for $1,000,000. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s new season features 35 never-before-seen episodes of its signature cross-country treasure hunt. Host Mark L. Walberg welcomes viewers to join ROADSHOW in sharing a new year of America’s hidden treasures.