Vintage San Francisco (2012)

The 1997-1998 rainfall season was the second wettest (47.22 inches) in the 149 seasons recorded beginning in 1849. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's 1998 trip to the City by the Bay featured a modest-looking Eskimo hunting helmet with an estimated value that has swelled from its original $65,000 to $75,000 to $100,000 to $125,000, while a 1385 English silver spoon declined from $10,000 to $20,000 to $5,000 to $