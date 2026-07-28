Vintage Los Angeles

Fifteen years after visiting Los Angeles, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW takes a look back to see what some of the most memorable appraisals are worth today. Tune in to see items like Disney animation art, a 1906 Van Briggle vase, and a Tiffany lamp that was first appraised in 1998 at $30,000 to $40,000 and is newly appraised at $50,000 to $75,000.