Vintage Atlanta (2012)

1998 marked the 16th running of the Athens to Atlanta Road Skate, 87 miles long and America's oldest road skating race, and ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's first visit to Hotlanta. In the ensuing 14 years, a collection of documents related to gold legend Bobby Jones sped from an original estimate of $15,000 to a current value of $20,000 to $25,000, while an 1841 letter by Abraham Lincoln rolled from a brisk $