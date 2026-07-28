Phoenix, Hour 1

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Stuart Whitehurst visit the Hall of Flame Fire Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, home to the largest collection of fire fighting materials in North America. Highlights include: a circa 1905 waterproof baby pants advertising display; a 1797 Chippendale marriage chest; and a collection of original Charles Schulz "Peanuts" artwork valued at $350,000.