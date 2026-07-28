Philadelphia, Hour 3

ROADSHOW stops at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the oldest art school in the country. Highlights include two paintings artist John F. Kensett; a three-carat, Asscher cut, yellow diamond ring; and three autographed baseballs with signatures from the 1944 St. Louis Cardinals, Ted Williams in his rookie season, and a late 1940s Babe Ruth autograph, which estimates at $34,000 to $46,000.