Philadelphia, Hour 1

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW kicks off the show with a visit to the Philadelphia Art Museum. Highlights include: a rare 18th-century Pennsylvania spice cupboard; a Philadelphia-made 19th-century silver tea set and 18th-century serving salver; and an early 20th-century oil painting by noted Pennsylvania impressionist George Sotter- banished to the basement by the owner-valued at $120,000 to $180,000.