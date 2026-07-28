Milwaukee, Hour 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Nicholas Lowry explore the largest collection of posters by lithographer Jules Cheret, best known for his ads for the Moulin Rouge. Highlights include: a needlework sampler with a connection to clockmaker Aaron Willard; a Japanese sculpture; and a ruby and diamond bracelet purchased from France's Empress Eugenie and worth $30,000 to $35,000.