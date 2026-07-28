Milwaukee, Hour 1

At Milwaukee, Wisconsin's, traditional German Fest, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Stuart Whitehurst talk about collectible beer steins. Highlights include: a 1952 Fender Esquire guitar; a late nineteenth-century child's sled in the shape of a swan; and a desk and bookcase that could be worth as much as $250,000 if the two pieces are determined to be "married."