Madison, Hour 3

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits The House on the Rock, built on and around a chimney rock and filled with antiques and collectibles. Highlights include: a turn-of-the century Japanese bamboo sculpture; the happy marriage of Edwardian natural pearl earrings elongated with Art Deco pendants; and a painting by Thomas Hill, purchased at a church rummage sale for $25 and valued at $60,000 to $80,000.