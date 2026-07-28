Madison, Hour 1

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's visit to Madison, Wisconsin begins with a detour to the Wisconsin Dells to discuss the late nineteenth-century stereoscopic photography of H.H. Bennett. Highlights include: an heirloom Art Deco charm bracelet with a possible connection to John D. Rockefeller; a 1938 Martin D-18 guitar; and an angry 1976 letter from Frank Sinatra to Chicago Daily News columnist Mike Royko.