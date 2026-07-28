Louisville, Hour 3

At the Embroiderer's Guild of America in Louisville, Kentucky, appraiser Nancy Druckman shows host Mark L. Walberg samples of antique needlework crafted by school girls. Highlights include: a rare, circa 1910 Dirk Van Erp lamp; an 1876 portrait Jumeau doll with almost all original parts; and a Kentucky corner cupboard made of locally grown wood and valued at $8,500.