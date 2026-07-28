Las Vegas, Hour 3

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Gloria Lieberman rendezvous at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to discuss diamond rings. Highlights include: a circa 1880 Belleek vase made in New Jersey; a pair of beautiful Art Nouveau posters; and an iconic piece of movie memorabilia: the prop plane used in the 1939 film "Only Angels Have Wings," valued at $4,000 to $5,000.