JUNK IN THE TRUNK 2 features never-before-seen appraisals from ROADSHOW’S Season 16 tour. Travel with ROADSHOW through El Paso, Atlanta, Minneapolis and more to enjoy these new appraisals. A Missouri Regiment Colt Pistol worth more than $22,000, sapphire and diamonds from Tiffany, and Dr.Seuss’s signature are just a few of the finds revealed in this episode.