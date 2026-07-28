Honolulu, Hour 3

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Anthony Slayter-Ralph visit Shangri La, home of the late heiress Doris Duke and one of Hawaii's most architecturally significant homes. Highlights include: a first edition copy of Jack London's Call of the Wild; a 1915 Hawaiian flag quilt; and a violin and bow deemed such a fine forgery they are valued at $12,000-$15,000 at auction.