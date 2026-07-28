Denver, Hour 1

Host Mark L. Walberg views a collection of wild-looking Art Deco glassware known as Ruba Rombic at Denver's Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art. Highlights include: a poster of the famous Wright Flyer airplane; an inscribed first-edition copy of William Faulkner's "Sartoris;" and an heirloom collection of jewelry crafted by "Jeweler to the Stars" Paul Flato valued at $215,000 to $270,000.