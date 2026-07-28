Chattanooga, Hour 2

Chattanooga's AT&T Field -- home of the Chattanooga Lookouts baseball team -- is the backdrop for Roadshow's look at collecting minor league baseball memorabilia. Appraisal highlights: a 19th-century military over-the-shoulder saxophone; an heirloom Confederate soldier's sword; and a collection of movie marketing memorabilia from the 1920s to the 1980s, valued at $10,000 to $15,000.