Atlantic City, Hour 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Andy Ourant dip into a discussion of the market for swimsuit-clad, early twentieth-century bisque figurines known as bathing beauties. Highlights include: a collection of Enrico Caruso memorabilia; an oil paining by Alberto Pasini; and a pair of heirloom boxwood and ivory figurines that could be worth $400,000.