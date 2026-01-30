February 2, 2026

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young.
Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross.
This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles.
James arrives at Hensfield dog track to take on the role of attending vet.
James gets himself in a tough spot when he takes on a new role. Jimmy tells Siegfried hard truths.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Marty Baron; Mahmood Mamdani; Paul Salopek
Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Siamak Namazi; A. Rob Hirschfeld
Alexander Stubb; Kelly Ann Shaw; Charlie Warzel
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon