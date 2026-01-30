All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 2, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8089 | 55m 54s

Iranian-American historian Abbas Milani weighs in on whether the U.S. will strike Iran in the coming days or reach some sort of agreement. Cuban Studies Chair Michael J. Bustamante discusses the instability in Cuba after Trump's tariff threats on Cuban oil. The New Yorker's Charles Duhigg explains what the Democratic Party could learn from the MAGA movement about organizing.

Aired: 02/01/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Mammal Origins Preview
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Nature
Fish Parenting 101: Mom vs. Dad
Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young.
Clip: S44 E7 | 2:33
Watch 2:52
Nature
Elephant Mom Saves Baby From Flood
Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross.
Clip: S44 E7 | 2:52
Watch 3:08
Nature
Frog Dad Goes to Extreme Heights
This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles.
Clip: S44 E7 | 3:08
Watch 1:19
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5 Scene
James arrives at Hensfield dog track to take on the role of attending vet.
Clip: S6 E5 | 1:19
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5 Preview
James gets himself in a tough spot when he takes on a new role. Jimmy tells Siegfried hard truths.
Preview: S6 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2026
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2026 E8087 | 55:53
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Episode: S2026 E8086 | 55:45
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2026
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2026 E8085 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2026
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Episode: S2026 E8084 | 55:20
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2026
Marty Baron; Mahmood Mamdani; Paul Salopek
Episode: S2026 E8083 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2026
Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Siamak Namazi; A. Rob Hirschfeld
Episode: S2026 E8082 | 55:50
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2026
Alexander Stubb; Kelly Ann Shaw; Charlie Warzel
Episode: S2026 E8081 | 55:36
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2026
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8080 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2026
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Episode: S2026 E8079 | 55:53