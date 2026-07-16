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Amanpour and Company

ICC Employee’s Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Court Chief, Which He Denies

Season 2026 Episode 8207 | 8m 50s

The International Criminal Court, whose mission is global justice and accountability, faces serious allegations against their Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan. His accuser sits down with us to tell her side of the story for the first time publicly. Mr. Khan denies all the allegations.

Extras
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