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Amanpour and Company

The Cost of Growing Old in America

Season 2026 Episode 8206 | 17m 45s

More than 80% of Americans over 65 needing care must rely on support from family and friends. Lucy Schiller's new book "Aging Out" draws on the author's personal experience caring for her grandmother during the Covid-19 pandemic. Schiller speaks about the financial reality of eldercare today.

Extras
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