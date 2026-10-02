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Amanpour and Company

Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started

Season 2026 Episode 9002 | 18m 29s

Artificial General Intelligence would be a system capable of rivaling or surpassing human intelligence, and developers believe they are close. Some hope AGI might advance science and reduce poverty. Others fear it could wipe out humanity, while others call this an overreaction. Tech columnist Kevin Roose tells Walter about the trillion-dollar race to reach superintelligence, and what comes next.

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
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