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Amanpour and Company

Inside the “Ugly Battle” Over America’s 250th Anniversary

Season 2026 Episode 8192 | 17m 58s

250th celebrations led by President Trump are already in the works -- like the Great American State Fair, which aims to showcase the best of the nation. What you might not know is that the two organizations tasked with planning the festivities are locked in a tense dispute. The Atlantic's Michael Scherer has been following all this, and joins Michel Martin to discuss.

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